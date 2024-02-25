Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Efficient hospital management stressed

Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Prin­cipal of the Post Graduate Medi­cal Institute (PGMI) and Amir ud Din Medical College, Professor Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, underscored the significance of fostering a pleas­ant environment, teamwork, and coordination for running hospital systems effectively. He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony organized by the Punjab Paramedical Staff As­sociation at Lahore General Hos­pital/PINS here on Saturday. He highlighted the essential role of administrative doctors, medical workers, and administrative staff in upholding professional dedica­tion to meet medical standards. He urged hospital welfare associa­tions to actively engage in serving patients and enhancing hospital operations, stating that such en­deavors are invaluable and akin to acts of worship. Additionally, Professor Zafar extended his best wishes to the retiring employees, affirming their continued impor­tance within the hospital family.

PDMA issues alert for rains, snowfall in Balochistan

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024