Efficient hospital management stressed

LAHORE - Principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Amir ud Din Medical College, Professor Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, underscored the significance of fostering a pleasant environment, teamwork, and coordination for running hospital systems effectively. He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony organized by the Punjab Paramedical Staff Association at Lahore General Hospital/PINS here on Saturday. He highlighted the essential role of administrative doctors, medical workers, and administrative staff in upholding professional dedication to meet medical standards. He urged hospital welfare associations to actively engage in serving patients and enhancing hospital operations, stating that such endeavors are invaluable and akin to acts of worship. Additionally, Professor Zafar extended his best wishes to the retiring employees, affirming their continued importance within the hospital family.