Efficient hospital management stressed

LAHORE - Prin­cipal of the Post Graduate Medi­cal Institute (PGMI) and Amir ud Din Medical College, Professor Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, underscored the significance of fostering a pleas­ant environment, teamwork, and coordination for running hospital systems effectively. He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony organized by the Punjab Paramedical Staff As­sociation at Lahore General Hos­pital/PINS here on Saturday. He highlighted the essential role of administrative doctors, medical workers, and administrative staff in upholding professional dedica­tion to meet medical standards. He urged hospital welfare associa­tions to actively engage in serving patients and enhancing hospital operations, stating that such en­deavors are invaluable and akin to acts of worship. Additionally, Professor Zafar extended his best wishes to the retiring employees, affirming their continued impor­tance within the hospital family.