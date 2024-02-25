Fake Peerni gets life-term for setting girl on fire

FAISALABAD - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge awarded life imprisonment to a fake peerni on the charge of burning a mentally retarded girl under the garb of her treatment. According to the prosecution, Sonia Sultana of Rasoolpura was a mentally re­tarded girl, and her brother Waseem Shehbaz reportedly called a fake peerni Shamim Akhtar for her treatment. The peerni said the girl was captured by some devils and she could help her get rid of those supernatural powers. In this re­gard, she put the girl in fire on Dec 6, 2023, which severely affected her eyes, nose and chest. Af­ter receiving information, Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested fake peerni Shamim Akhtar, Shehbaz and his wife Aalia and submitted chal­lan of the case in the court of law. After observ­ing evidences and witnesses, ATC Special Judge Muhammad Hussain awarded life imprisonment to fake peerni under Section 336 (b) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed her to pay a fine of Rs1 million. The court also awarded 36 years imprisonment under various sections of PPC and directed her to pay Rs20.464 million as compen­sation money and fine. However, the court acquit­ted remaining two accused of the case by giving them benefit of doubt.

MARRIED WOMAN SHOT DEAD

A married woman was shot dead in the area of City Jaranwala police station. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Hamza Riaz Khan, of Chak No.121-GB, wanted to develop illicit rela­tions with a woman but she refused. Over her constant refusal, the accused along with his two accomplices abducted her in a car and shot her dead near Water Works Bridge, Sheroana. The police took the body into custody and started an investigation after registration of a murder case on the complaint of her mother, he added.