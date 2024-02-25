Farooq Shaikhani lauds decision of govt to get approval for construction work on IP gas pipeline

HYDERABAD - President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has lauded the decision of the Govern­ment of Pakistan to get approval for construction work for the first phase of an 80-km segment of the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline from the Cabi­net Committee on Energy (CCOE). In a statement on Saturday, Farooq Shaikhani said that it was a historical decision which reflects a comprehensive strategy devised for fulfilling the increased energy requirements of the country. HCSTSI president also appreciated the efforts of the Ministerial oversight committee (MOC) and the determination of the prime minister for the project. He said that start­ing work on the pipeline would not ensure a better supply of gas only but would strengthen the pres­ervation of energy besides playing a role in bet­ter projects for economic activities in Balochistan which would be a milestone in economic uplift.