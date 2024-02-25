Food Authority seizes large quantities of adulterated juices

HYDERABAD - A team of Sindh Food Au­thority (SFA) raided a residential unit and re­covered a large quantity of adulterated juices be­ing manufactured and marketed without of­ficial approval. Deputy Director SFA Fida Hus­sain Khoso informed here on Saturday that the action was taken on complaints against the unregistered company. According to him, those health-injurious juic­es were being sold at stores and bakeries and said that legal action would be taken against the persons involved. He said that the raid was carried out in a house in the Samanabad area of Qasimabad along with the help of police.