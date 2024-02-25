Four accountability courts abolished in KP

PESHAWAR - Four ac­countability courts in Pesha­war have been abolished as per a recent notification is­sued by the federal govern­ment on Saturday. The noti­fication outlines key changes, with Anti-Narcotics courts set to replace the previous setup. Additionally, one FIA (Feder­al Investigation Agency) court and one banking court have been revamped. The restruc­turing plan involves the es­tablishment of Anti-Narcotics courts in Peshawar, anti-cor­ruption immigration courts in Abbottabad, and banking courts in Dera Ismail Khan.