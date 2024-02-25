Four accountability courts abolished in KP

PESHAWAR - Four accountability courts in Peshawar have been abolished as per a recent notification issued by the federal government on Saturday. The notification outlines key changes, with Anti-Narcotics courts set to replace the previous setup. Additionally, one FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) court and one banking court have been revamped. The restructuring plan involves the establishment of Anti-Narcotics courts in Peshawar, anti-corruption immigration courts in Abbottabad, and banking courts in Dera Ismail Khan.