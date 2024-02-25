Sunday, February 25, 2024
Global luxury electric vehicle maker upbeat on China’s high-end NEV market potential

February 25, 2024
BEIJING  -  China’s luxury new energy vehicles (NEVs) market remains a blue-ocean market to be tapped as con­tinuous consumption upgrading boosts consumers’ preference for more high-end driving experiences, according to a veteran luxury auto­mobile maker.

“Although the luxury NEV market has a comparatively small size, its growth rate is quite encouraging,” said Feng Qingfeng, CEO of Lotus Technology Inc (Lotus Tech).

China is the world’s largest NEV market in terms of sales and produc­tion. Some 830,000 luxury battery electric vehicles (BEV) were sold in China in 2023, up 60 percent year on year, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed.

China is Lotus Tech’s largest mar­ket across the globe. Feng said the company will concentrate on pro­moting sales in the country’s first-tier and second-tier cities.

By 2025, China might account for about 40 percent of the company’s global market, according to him.

The veteran luxury vehicle maker rolled out its first all-electric prod­uct in 2019. Lotus Tech has launched two models of BEVs since 2022 and two more such products are planned for launch over the next two years.

