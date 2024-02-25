Gold rates up by Rs1,000 per tola to Rs215,100

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 karat gold in­creased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs215,100 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs214,100 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs858 to Rs184,414 from Rs183,556 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,046 from Rs168,260, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram sil­ver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36, respectively. The price of gold in the international market in­creased by $11 to $2,056 from $2,040, the association reported.