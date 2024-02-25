Governors summon Balochistan, KP Assemblies session on Wednesday

QUETTA/PESHAWAR - Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Ka­kar has summoned the Assembly session on Wednesday at three in the afternoon.

During the session, newly elected members of the Balochistan As­sembly will take oath. The outgoing Speaker of the Balochistan As­sembly, Mir Jan Muham­mad Jamali, will preside over the session and take the oath from the elected MPAs. After tak­ing oaths by the newly elected members of the provincial legislature, the schedule for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be announced.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday summoned the first session of the provincial assembly on February 28, at 11:00 am. The newly elected members will take the oath, oath of Speaker and Deputy Speaker and election for the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of 118 newly elected members are set to take the oath in the first session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly. Among them, 91 members from the Sunni Ittehad Council, seven from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), five from the Paki­stan Muslim League, four from the Pakistan People Party, two from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, one from the Awami Nation­al Party, and one from the Wehdat-ul-Muslamin will be sworn in. The Caretaker Chief Minister, Arshad Hus­sain Shah, has already sub­mitted a summary to the Governor of KP, urging the summoning of the session. However, 21 female seats and four seats for minorities will remain vacant, as inde­pendent members have not yet fulfilled the criteria to provide a list for these posi­tions. Notably, two women members from JUI, two from PMLN, and one from PPP will take oaths on reserved seats. The nominations for key positions include Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Aqibullah Khan for the roles of CM and Speaker, with a newly elected member from Chitral likely to be nominat­ed as Deputy Speaker.