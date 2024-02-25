Govt vows to provide best facilities to Hajj pilgrims: Aneeq Ahmed

KARACHI - The Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Af­fairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has said that his ministry would ensure best possible facilities including accommodation, transporta­tion and food for the Hajj pilgrims. Speaking to the intending Hajj pilgirims during ‘Hujjaj Training 2024’ at the Directorate of Hajj here on Saturday, he said that the pilgrims would be provided with three times best food, new transportation and best accommodation in Saudi Arabia during Hajj.

Aneeq Ahmed said that a Hajj application (app) had been launched to facilitate the pilgrims. He said that Whatsapp did not work in Saudi Arabia and keeping that in mind the Hujjaj would be given a SIM free-of-cost having 180 minutes to contact their loved ones. He said that female Hajj pilgrims would be gifted an Abbaya with a small flag of Paki­stan on its back. He said that first time in the histo­ry of the country Hajj package had been decreased by Rs 0.1 million from Rs1.175 million to Rs1.075 million. The caretaker minister further said that Rs30,000 to Rs35,000 would be transferred to the accounts of Hujjaj. Urging the Hajj pilgrims to pray for the country during performing Hajj, he said that the country was passing through inflation and other challenges. Aneeq Ahmed said that disap­pointment was being spread among the students under planning. The minister said that his minis­try had worked hard from dawn to dusk and would continue working to facilitate the people.