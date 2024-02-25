HMC marks milestone with over 115 successful thrombolysis cases

PESHAWAR - The Department of Neurology at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar has achieved a significant milestone by successfully treating over 115 cases of thrombolysis. A ceremony, attended by Prof Zahid Aman, Dean of Khyber Girls Medical College, hospital administration, clinical faculty, and stroke patients, celebrated this achievement.
HMC spokeswoman Touheed Zulfiqar stated that the purpose of the event was to acknowledge the efforts of the neuro team, celebrate the milestone, and raise awareness about stroke prevention. Dr Mian Ayaz-ul-Haq, in charge of the Neurology Department, highlighted that HMC was the first public hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, to acquire the EltiPlace product for stroke treatment. He emphasized the importance of expert doctors and telemedicine channels in expanding access to treatment.
Dr Haq commended the team’s efforts and expressed gratitude to the hospital administration, various departments, and Martin Dave for their support. Hospital leaders outlined plans to further develop the hospital and expand services in areas such as cardiac surgery, neurology, pulmonology, ortho, and spine surgery. They also mentioned ongoing efforts to include thrombolysis treatment in the health card scheme to provide free treatment to patients. Despite financial constraints, the hospital provided a 50 percent discount on thrombolysis treatment to 93 patients.
Abdul Halim from Martin Dow expressed pride in being part of the stroke care team and emphasized continued efforts to raise patient awareness and strengthen the partnership with HMC. The ceremony included discussions on various topics among the faculty, concluding with the cutting of a celebration cake.