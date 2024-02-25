HMC marks milestone with over 115 successful thrombolysis cases

PESHAWAR - The Department of Neurology at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar has achieved a significant milestone by success­fully treating over 115 cases of thrombolysis. A ceremony, attend­ed by Prof Zahid Aman, Dean of Khyber Girls Medical College, hos­pital administration, clinical facul­ty, and stroke patients, celebrated this achievement.

HMC spokeswoman Touheed Zulfiqar stated that the purpose of the event was to acknowledge the efforts of the neuro team, cel­ebrate the milestone, and raise awareness about stroke preven­tion. Dr Mian Ayaz-ul-Haq, in charge of the Neurology Depart­ment, highlighted that HMC was the first public hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, to acquire the EltiPlace product for stroke treatment. He emphasized the im­portance of expert doctors and telemedicine channels in expand­ing access to treatment.

Dr Haq commended the team’s efforts and expressed gratitude to the hospital administration, vari­ous departments, and Martin Dave for their support. Hospital leaders outlined plans to further develop the hospital and expand services in areas such as cardiac surgery, neu­rology, pulmonology, ortho, and spine surgery. They also mentioned ongoing efforts to include throm­bolysis treatment in the health card scheme to provide free treat­ment to patients. Despite financial constraints, the hospital provided a 50 percent discount on thromboly­sis treatment to 93 patients.

Abdul Halim from Martin Dow expressed pride in being part of the stroke care team and empha­sized continued efforts to raise patient awareness and strength­en the partnership with HMC. The ceremony included discussions on various topics among the faculty, concluding with the cutting of a celebration cake.