Sunday, February 25, 2024
Independent candidate Iftikhar Khan emerges victorious in PK-44 recount

Agencies
February 25, 2024
ABBOTTABAD   -   Independent candidate Iftikhar Khan on Saturday secured victory in the recounting process for con­stituency PK-44, maintaining a lead of 1,520 votes against Pakistan Muslim League-N’s (PML-N) can­didate Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha.

The recounting of votes started after indepen­dent successful candidate Iftikhar Khan Jadoon’s results were challenged by the Election Commis­sion following the February 8 elections by Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha. The Election Commission had initially delayed the final results pending a thor­ough recounting process.

The recounting was conducted meticulously in the presence of all candidates, with the counting of all ballot bags from the constituency office.

As a result, independent candidate Iftikhar Khan emerged with a total of 33,877 votes, while PML-N’s Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha se­cured 32,357 votes. Iftikhar Khan’s victory was affirmed as he maintained a lead of 1520 votes throughout the recounting process.

