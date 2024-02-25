Joint strategy a must for coping with climate change: US scholar

ISLAMABAD - Renowned US scholar and climate change activist, Dr. Jonathen Syles Naele, emphasized the necessity of a collaborative approach in addressing the challenges posed by climate change. Speaking exclusively to Inam Ur Rehman during a telephonic interview, Dr. Naele stressed the importance of involving Afghanistan in global efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
Dr. Naele, who recently participated in a 3-day International Conference on Climate Change organized by Nangrahar University in collaboration with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education, highlighted the significance of including Afghanistan in international climate initiatives. He expressed concern over the exclusion of Afghanistan from recent climate events, emphasizing that every country plays a crucial role in combating climate change.
Furthermore, Dr. Naele underscored the urgent need for concrete measures to rehabilitate Afghanistan, a country grappling with the devastating effects of prolonged conflict and environmental challenges. He called upon the international community to support Afghanistan’s integration into global initiatives and urged the United Nations Organisation (UNO) to announce a comprehensive plan for the country’s upliftment. Highlighting the severe repercussions of climate change on Afghanistan, Dr. Naele urged for immediate action to address issues such as drought-induced hardships faced by the population. He commended the efforts of local academia and government officials in organizing the international conference and urged for continued awareness and strategizing efforts to mitigate climate impacts. Dr. Naele proposed initiatives such as afforestation, establishment of national parks, and promotion of climate-friendly agriculture practices to combat environmental degradation. He emphasized the importance of involving local media and communities in raising awareness about climate change and stressed the need for comprehensive social media campaigns. Dr. Naele emphasized the critical role of international collaboration and knowledge sharing in finding solutions to Afghanistan’s climate challenges. He reiterated his commitment to documenting the impacts of climate change in Afghanistan through an upcoming book.