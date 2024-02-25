Justice Asserted

Pakistan’s recent stand at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is a bold declaration of our nation’s firm call for jus­tice in the face of Israel’s relentless violations of interna­tional law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam did not mince words when he confronted the ICJ, making it crystal clear that allowing Israel to benefit from its unlawful actions would be a travesty of justice. With Israel’s occupation deemed not just contentious, but outright illegal, Minister Aslam rightly highlighted the urgent need for the ICJ to address the dire consequences of Is­rael’s prolonged occupation on the Palestinian population.

After 5 months of escalating and relentless violence against Palestinians, Pakistan’s stance resonates powerfully. Minister Aslam’s unequivocal condemnation of Israel’s systematic dis­crimination and illegal settlements is morally imperative. By standing up against the expansion of these settlements and call­ing out the racial discrimination inherent in Israel’s policies, Pakistan is not just paying lip service to international norms, it is defending the very essence of human rights and dignity.

Minister Aslam’s call for an immediate ceasefire and sustained humanitarian aid to Gaza is a firm call to action that needs to be heard and advocated for by all international allies. By demand­ing a viable solution that respects the Palestinians’ right to self-determination within their pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al Sharif as their rightful capital, Pakistan is effectively advocating for a just and lasting peace in the region rather than vengeance or outcomes laced with violence.

As part of the advisory proceedings initiated by the United Na­tions General Assembly, Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with other nations in denouncing Israel’s egregious conduct. De­spite Israel’s attempts to brush aside the ICJ’s proceedings, Pak­istan remains resolute in its pursuit of justice, refusing to bow down to political pressure or expedience. As the international community grapples with finding a resolution to the Israeli-Pal­estinian conflict, Minister Aslam’s stance makes it clear that jus­tice must prevail, and that no nation is above the law.