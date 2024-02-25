Karachi unveiled

I am writing to draw attention to some pressing social issues per­sisting in our beloved city, Kara­chi. I believe that shedding light on these matters is crucial for raising awareness and prompting positive change.

Among the various challenges facing Karachi, the issue of pov­erty and inequality remains a sig­nificant concern in various parts of the city. I urge authorities and community leaders to collaborate on initiatives addressing the root causes of poverty and striving for inclusive development.

The increasing rates of unem­ployment pose a threat to the so­cial fabric of Karachi. With a grow­ing population and limited job opportunities, policymakers need to focus on creating sustainable employment opportunities. More­over, the state of public healthcare in Karachi requires urgent atten­tion. The government must allo­cate resources effectively and im­prove healthcare infrastructure to ensure that every citizen has ac­cess to essential medical care.

I would like to emphasise the importance of community en­gagement and awareness cam­paigns to effectively address these issues. I hope that through your platform, we can encour­age meaningful dialogue on these matters and inspire collective ac­tion towards a more equitable and prosperous Karachi.

SAMEERA FURQAN,

Karachi.