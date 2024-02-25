Karachi unveiled

I am writing to draw attention to some pressing social issues persisting in our beloved city, Karachi. I believe that shedding light on these matters is crucial for raising awareness and prompting positive change.
Among the various challenges facing Karachi, the issue of poverty and inequality remains a significant concern in various parts of the city. I urge authorities and community leaders to collaborate on initiatives addressing the root causes of poverty and striving for inclusive development.
The increasing rates of unemployment pose a threat to the social fabric of Karachi. With a growing population and limited job opportunities, policymakers need to focus on creating sustainable employment opportunities. Moreover, the state of public healthcare in Karachi requires urgent attention. The government must allocate resources effectively and improve healthcare infrastructure to ensure that every citizen has access to essential medical care.
I would like to emphasise the importance of community engagement and awareness campaigns to effectively address these issues. I hope that through your platform, we can encourage meaningful dialogue on these matters and inspire collective action towards a more equitable and prosperous Karachi.
SAMEERA FURQAN,
Karachi.