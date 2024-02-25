KBA files complaint against highway blockade

KHYBER - The Khyber Bar Association lodged a complaint in the Landi Kotal magistrate’s court against the routine blockade of the Pak-Af­ghan highway. Vice-President Ad­vocate Sajjad Shinwari expressed concern, stating that the frequent closure of the highway for person­al interests had become a common practice, causing hardships for residents, including students, pa­tients, and cross-border travellers.

Responding promptly to the com­plaint, the magistrate directed the Zayarai check in-charge to imme­diately open the road. Additional­ly, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Landi Kotal police station was in­structed to file a First Information Report (FIR) against those respon­sible for blocking the Pak-Afghan road. Advocate Sajjad Shinwari af­firmed their commitment to report­ing such irregularities and raising their voice against injustice.

Residents praised the lawyers’ initiative, acknowledging that the persistent blockade of the Pak-Af­ghan highway had become a major concern for both the community and travellers, urging for a halt to such disruptions.