KBA files complaint against highway blockade

KHYBER - The Khyber Bar Association lodged a complaint in the Landi Kotal magistrate’s court against the routine blockade of the Pak-Afghan highway. Vice-President Advocate Sajjad Shinwari expressed concern, stating that the frequent closure of the highway for personal interests had become a common practice, causing hardships for residents, including students, patients, and cross-border travellers.
Responding promptly to the complaint, the magistrate directed the Zayarai check in-charge to immediately open the road. Additionally, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Landi Kotal police station was instructed to file a First Information Report (FIR) against those responsible for blocking the Pak-Afghan road. Advocate Sajjad Shinwari affirmed their commitment to reporting such irregularities and raising their voice against injustice.
Residents praised the lawyers’ initiative, acknowledging that the persistent blockade of the Pak-Afghan highway had become a major concern for both the community and travellers, urging for a halt to such disruptions.