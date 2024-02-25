Kohat police nab 13 in targeted op

KOHAT - The Kohat Police conduct­ed a targeted search and strike operation in vari­ous areas of Kohat Gum­bat, resulting in the arrest of 13 suspects on Satur­day. Weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession during the Operation Kalash­nikov. Details provided by the Kohat Police reveal that dozens of cartridges and 950 grams of ice were found in the detained per­sons’ possession.

Led by DSP Muzaffar Syed and SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, the opera­tion extended to raids on possible hideouts of the criminals.