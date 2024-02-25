Kohat police nab 13 in targeted op

KOHAT - The Kohat Police conducted a targeted search and strike operation in various areas of Kohat Gumbat, resulting in the arrest of 13 suspects on Saturday. Weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession during the Operation Kalashnikov. Details provided by the Kohat Police reveal that dozens of cartridges and 950 grams of ice were found in the detained persons’ possession.
Led by DSP Muzaffar Syed and SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, the operation extended to raids on possible hideouts of the criminals.