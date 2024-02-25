KP hospitals open doors to patients

PESHAWAR - In a significant departure from past practice, eight tertiary care hospitals across Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa opened their doors to patients on Saturdays, marking the first instance since the en­actment of the Medical Teach­ing Institution Reforms Act (MTI Act) in 2015. The move comes as a response to longstanding pa­tient grievances, as previously, al­most all MTIs in the province re­mained closed on both Saturdays and Sundays.

The decision to extend servic­es to Saturdays was prompted by the Policy Board’s recent ac­knowledgement of patient suffer­ing and complaints. The board, in response, mandated that all nine MTI hospitals operate six days a week to enhance patient access to healthcare. Before implementa­tion, the Policy Board convened a meeting with the heads of all MTIs to discuss the decision and ensure their cooperation in keeping the hospitals open on Saturdays.

Notably, the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the sole spe­cialised facility for cardiac care in KP, did not adhere to the Policy Board’s directive, citing reasons undisclosed to the public. Touheed Zulfiqar, spokeswoman for the Hayatabad Medical Complex, said their health facility had started providing services on Saturdays. “It was not this Saturday, but our OPD services would be open from coming Saturday,” she added. Mu­hammad Asim, spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital, one of KP’s major public sector hospitals, also confirmed their hospital will offer OPD services on Saturday.