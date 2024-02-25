KP hospitals open doors to patients

PESHAWAR - In a significant departure from past practice, eight tertiary care hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opened their doors to patients on Saturdays, marking the first instance since the enactment of the Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act (MTI Act) in 2015. The move comes as a response to longstanding patient grievances, as previously, almost all MTIs in the province remained closed on both Saturdays and Sundays.
The decision to extend services to Saturdays was prompted by the Policy Board’s recent acknowledgement of patient suffering and complaints. The board, in response, mandated that all nine MTI hospitals operate six days a week to enhance patient access to healthcare. Before implementation, the Policy Board convened a meeting with the heads of all MTIs to discuss the decision and ensure their cooperation in keeping the hospitals open on Saturdays.
Notably, the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the sole specialised facility for cardiac care in KP, did not adhere to the Policy Board’s directive, citing reasons undisclosed to the public. Touheed Zulfiqar, spokeswoman for the Hayatabad Medical Complex, said their health facility had started providing services on Saturdays. “It was not this Saturday, but our OPD services would be open from coming Saturday,” she added. Muhammad Asim, spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital, one of KP’s major public sector hospitals, also confirmed their hospital will offer OPD services on Saturday.