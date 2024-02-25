Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP hospitals open doors to patients

Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  In a significant departure from past practice, eight tertiary care hospitals across Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa opened their doors to patients on Saturdays, marking the first instance since the en­actment of the Medical Teach­ing Institution Reforms Act (MTI Act) in 2015. The move comes as a response to longstanding pa­tient grievances, as previously, al­most all MTIs in the province re­mained closed on both Saturdays and Sundays.

The decision to extend servic­es to Saturdays was prompted by the Policy Board’s recent ac­knowledgement of patient suffer­ing and complaints. The board, in response, mandated that all nine MTI hospitals operate six days a week to enhance patient access to healthcare. Before implementa­tion, the Policy Board convened a meeting with the heads of all MTIs to discuss the decision and ensure their cooperation in keeping the hospitals open on Saturdays.

Nestle sees 'consumer hesitancy' from consumers in Middle East, Asia since war on Gaza Strip

Notably, the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the sole spe­cialised facility for cardiac care in KP, did not adhere to the Policy Board’s directive, citing reasons undisclosed to the public. Touheed Zulfiqar, spokeswoman for the Hayatabad Medical Complex, said their health facility had started providing services on Saturdays. “It was not this Saturday, but our OPD services would be open from coming Saturday,” she added. Mu­hammad Asim, spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital, one of KP’s major public sector hospitals, also confirmed their hospital will offer OPD services on Saturday.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708818693.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024