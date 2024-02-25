KUBIC and 3 Majors elevate entrepreneurship with dynamic boot camp

PESHAWAR - KUBIC, the business incubation center of Khyber Medical University, partnered with 3Majors Pvt Ltd to organize a dynam­ic three-day Startup and Entrepreneurial Boot Camp. The event, held at KMU, attract­ed 25 participants, including students, fac­ulty, and professionals eager to explore the intricacies of entrepreneurship.

The boot camp covered startup culture, grant and funding application writing, docu­mentation requirements, and pitch delivery. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, CEO of 3Majors, shared a captivating journey of success, providing val­uable insights into the challenges and tri­umphs of entrepreneurship. The event show­cased the prowess of the 3Majors team, including Dr. Sohaib Ali, Zeeshan, and Dr. Eh­san. Notably, 3Majors recently secured an innovative seed fund from the World Bank, reinforcing their commitment to innova­tion and excellence. On the final day, partici­pants engaged in spirited competition, with Dr. Saeed ur Rehman from KMU emerging as the winner, earning a spot in the Hult Prize semi-finals in Dubai. The judging panel, con­sisting of Dr. Touqeer Shah, Director FES; Hanif Khan Jang, Coordinator Durshal; and Zeeshan, CTO of 3Majors, contributed to the event’s success by providing valuable feedback.

Dr. Jawad commented, “Sharing my journey with the participants was a privilege, and wit­nessing the enthusiasm of the budding entre­preneurs was truly inspiring. We, at 3Majors, believe in empowering the next generation of innovators, and this collaboration with KUBIC aligns perfectly with that mission.”

Participants echoed their appreciation, finding the boot camp highly informative and productive. The interactive sessions, combined with Dr. Jawad’s keynote and the success stories of the 3Majors team, created a rich learning environment.

“We are delighted with the positive feed­back from participants,” said Wasim-ul-Haq, Focal Person at KUBIC. “The collective ef­forts of KUBIC and 3Majors have undoubt­edly contributed to the success of this boot camp, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for as­piring entrepreneurs.”

KUBIC and 3Majors Pvt Ltd remain dedi­cated to nurturing innovation and entrepre­neurship, with plans for future collabora­tions and initiatives to support the growth of startups. KUBIC (KMU Business Incuba­tion Center) is the premier business incu­bation centre affiliated with KMU, dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneur­ship. Through various programs and initia­tives, KUBIC provides a supportive ecosys­tem for startups to thrive, under the vision of Mr. Wasim.