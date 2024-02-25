Linguistic hierarchy

I hope this letter finds space in your publication to shed light on the prevailing dominance of the English language and its implications for socio-economic disparities in Pakistan.
Although Pakistan has at least 250 major languages and Urdu is the national language, English is perceived as a superior language or ‘the passport to privilege.’ Being the language of the colonial masters, English has maintained its dominance and privilege because it is the language of higher education, the judiciary, large industries, and all departments of the government and private sectors; in other words, English is essential to attain high-level coveted jobs.
In a post-colonial country like Pakistan, the English language is not only a symbol of status, but it is also a political and economic tool to maintain the dominance of the privileged class. The problem is that it is the elite class that has control over quality education. The privileged class has access to quality education at private English-medium schools, where they learn the second language and later join the dominant groups. On the other hand, those who fail to learn the dominant language are excluded from wider access to resources. In this regard, language operates as a tool for inclusion and exclusion in society, and the dominant status of English continues to grow for the elite community.
Considering the important position given to the English language in Pakistani society, middle-class parents aim to send their children to English-medium schools so they can become proficient in the English language and secure a brighter future.
Schools are important spaces for the reproduction of culture in society because they help shape how students act and think. Schools have a lot of control over students to enable them to fit into what society thinks is normal. Hence, the schools in Pakistan adopted English as a medium of communication, as the language has an edge over other regional and national languages.
Educationists and policymakers need to assess this value given to English that strengthens its position as a second language in Pakistan. The country sees English as a symbolic power. Those who are proficient in English might be seen as more knowledgeable, giving them an advantage in society, while others who don’t have this skill might face difficulties in certain circles. The reason is not that English is inherently superior but the status of capital and symbolic power that has been arbitrarily assigned to it by society has made it seem like knowing the language warrants benefits to only the elite and the middle class of the society.
TALHA HYDER,
Karachi.