Mateen crowned 2nd Nayza National Armwrestling champion

LAHORE - International player Mateen Asif emerged as title winner in the 2ndNayza National Armwres­tling Championship 2024 that concluded here on Saturday. In the senior -80kg category, Ma­teen Asif displayed outstand­ing armwrestling prowess and outsmarted his opponent Ha­roon Khokar while Mukram Asif claimed the third position. In the youth division for the -85kg weight class, Abdul Aziz, Presi­dent of Major Armwrestling, emergedvictorious, with Hamad Butt and Hamza Butt finish­ing in second and third places, respectively. The heavyweight +85kg category saw Shazil Ali taking the top spot, followed by Hassan Butt and Muzammil Khawar. Additionally, Shahbaz Baig, Mudassir Jutt, and Haider King claimed the first, second, and third positions in the -75kg category, respectively. The -60kg category was dominated by Huzaifa Shah, with Sajjad Shah and Mian Ahmed completing the podium. Tournament orga­nizer Nauman Malik praised the event’s ability to attract national and international talent. “The remarkable participation from both national and international competitors has truly enhanced the stature of this champion­ship.” He expressed optimism about the future of armwres­tling in Pakistan, envisioning the nation’s athletes achieving international acclaim. Reflecting on his victory and the platform provided by Nayza, Mateen Asif said: “Having represented Pakistan on international stages before, I am deeply grateful to Nayza for nurturing such tal­ent. This support is pivotal for our athletes to excel and bring international honours to our country.” The Nayza National Armwrestling Championship 2024 Season 2 saw a staggering participation of 500 competi­tors from across Pakistan, com­peting in six major categories, including many national and international players.