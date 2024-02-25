ISLAMABAD - As the formation of the government in centre has been finalized by the major political par­ties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM-P] is likely to get three fed­eral ministries.

The party, after secur­ing seventeen national assembly seats once again got importance and in the current sce­nario has become the third largest parliamen­tary party in the country.

MQM-P, after parleys with PML-N and PPP, has agreed to become an al­lied partner in the lower house of parliament. The party in reward may get three ministries including Ministry of Overseas Paki­stanis and Ministry of Sci­ence and Technology. Sourc­es said that the party has also conveyed PPP and PML-N about the continuation of Kamran Tessori as Governor Sindh. The sources also said that the National Assembly session will be summoned on 27th February. The final distribution of ministries to allies will be made after it. The rest of the allies are ex­pected to finalise their deals for a spots in the cabinet or other government positions and appointments before the assembly session begins. The religio-political par­ty [JUI-F] could be allotted to the Ministry of Religious Affairs or Communication. When contacted, MQM-P se­nior leader Zahid Malik said that the matter related to the ministries distribution has not been finalized but it has been decided that the MQM-P will be a coalition partner of the government in the centre. Meanwhile, Mut­tahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar announced on Satur­day that Kamran Tessori was MQM’s chosen candidate for the governor’s post. Talking to a private news channel, he revealed ongoing discus­sions with Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding the coalition for­mula, expressing optimism about reaching a consen­sus soon. Dr. Sattar under­scored PML-N’s recognition of MQM’s pivotal role in gov­ernment formation and par­liamentary politics and ac­knowledged MQM’s status as an important ally. De­spite admitting the challeng­es of joining the government amidst current difficulties, he affirmed MQM’s dedica­tion to political stability and national progress, pledging cooperation wherever nec­essary. Moreover, Farooq Sattar announced MQM’s in­tention to contest the Speak­er and Deputy Speaker posi­tions in the Sindh Assembly. Despite a coalition partner in the federal government, MQM will remain a formi­dable opposition force in the province, he added. Re­sponding to queries regard­ing protests against alleged rigging in Sindh, Dr. Sattar dismissed the accusations as mere propaganda aimed at political gain, reiterating MQM’s focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration for the greater good.