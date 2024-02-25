MQM-P likely to get 3 federal ministries

ISLAMABAD - As the formation of the government in centre has been finalized by the major political parties, Muttahida Qaumi Movement [MQM-P] is likely to get three federal ministries.
The party, after securing seventeen national assembly seats once again got importance and in the current scenario has become the third largest parliamentary party in the country.
MQM-P, after parleys with PML-N and PPP, has agreed to become an allied partner in the lower house of parliament. The party in reward may get three ministries including Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Ministry of Science and Technology. Sources said that the party has also conveyed PPP and PML-N about the continuation of Kamran Tessori as Governor Sindh. The sources also said that the National Assembly session will be summoned on 27th February. The final distribution of ministries to allies will be made after it. The rest of the allies are expected to finalise their deals for a spots in the cabinet or other government positions and appointments before the assembly session begins. The religio-political party [JUI-F] could be allotted to the Ministry of Religious Affairs or Communication. When contacted, MQM-P senior leader Zahid Malik said that the matter related to the ministries distribution has not been finalized but it has been decided that the MQM-P will be a coalition partner of the government in the centre. Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar announced on Saturday that Kamran Tessori was MQM’s chosen candidate for the governor’s post. Talking to a private news channel, he revealed ongoing discussions with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding the coalition formula, expressing optimism about reaching a consensus soon. Dr. Sattar underscored PML-N’s recognition of MQM’s pivotal role in government formation and parliamentary politics and acknowledged MQM’s status as an important ally. Despite admitting the challenges of joining the government amidst current difficulties, he affirmed MQM’s dedication to political stability and national progress, pledging cooperation wherever necessary. Moreover, Farooq Sattar announced MQM’s intention to contest the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions in the Sindh Assembly. Despite a coalition partner in the federal government, MQM will remain a formidable opposition force in the province, he added. Responding to queries regarding protests against alleged rigging in Sindh, Dr. Sattar dismissed the accusations as mere propaganda aimed at political gain, reiterating MQM’s focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration for the greater good.