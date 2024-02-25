Multan Sultans triumph over Quetta Gladiators in home finale

Multan Sultans finished their home leg on a high after defeating Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Commanded by Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans, after opting to bat first, set a formidable score of 180 runs for the loss of four wickets. Their success was partly due to significant contributions from Reeza Hendricks and Rizwan himself, despite a spirited effort from the Gladiators who managed 167-9 in their chase. The Sultans' bowlers, particularly Mohammad Ali and David Willey, were instrumental in restricting the Gladiators, each taking three wickets.

The day began with Quetta Gladiators choosing to field, introducing Usman Khan to his first game of HBL PSL 9. Khan’s aggressive start was quickly countered by Abrar Ahmed’s precise bowling, leading to his early dismissal. It was the partnership between Hendricks and Rizwan that truly shifted the momentum in Multan’s favor, adding 79 runs for the second wicket. Despite Rizwan’s departure after a half-century, Hendricks, alongside Tayyab Tahir, propelled Multan to a competitive total, with Hendricks eventually becoming the tournament's top scorer before his dismissal.

Quetta’s chase was marred by early setbacks, losing both openers during the powerplay, thanks to sharp bowling from Mohammad Ali and David Willey. Despite a promising partnership between Khawaja Nafay and Rilee Rossouw, and later some hard hits from Sherfane Rutherford, Quetta could not overcome the disciplined Sultans’ bowling attack. Ali and Willey dominated the wicket-taking, with Aftab Ibrahim also making key contributions, ensuring a Sultans' win.

As the evening closed, the scoreboard read Multan Sultans at 180-4 against Quetta Gladiators at 167-9, marking a thrilling conclusion to Multan’s home games. The Gaddafi Stadium Lahore is set to host the next encounter, promising more action as the Lahore Qalandars face Peshawar Zalmi.

MULTAN SULTANS 180-4, 20 overs (Reeza Hendricks 72, Mohammad Rizwan 51; Mohammad Amir 2-46) beat QUETTA GLADIATORS 167-9, 20 overs (Khawaja Nafay 36, Rilee Rossouw 30; Mohammad Ali 3-19, David Willey 3-37, Aftab Ibrahim 2-26) by 13 runs.