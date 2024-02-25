Sunday, February 25, 2024
Newly elected MPs from Balochistan call on Shehbaz Sharif

Says collective efforts would be made for development and prosperity of Pakistan and Balochistan

February 25, 2024
LAHORE   -  Newly elected members of provincial and national as­semblies from Balochistan on Saturday called on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Presi­dent Shehbaz Sharif.

PML-N Balochistan Presi­dent Jaffar Khan Mandokhail led the delegation of the can­didates. Speaking on this oc­casion, Shehbaz Sharif said that an atmosphere of sta­bility was being developed in the country because of concerted efforts.

He said that collective ef­forts would be made for de­velopment and prosperity of Pakistan and Balochistan and added that there was a need to give priority to the country’s interests over per­sonal interests. During the meeting, matters pertaining to forming of the government in Balochistan were also dis­cussed. The delegation con­sisted of Jamal Shah Kakar, Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Jam Kamal, Nawab Changez Khan Mari and others.

Governors summon Balochistan, KP Assemblies session on Wednesday

