Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

OIC to set up media watchdog to document Israeli crimes in Gaza

OIC to set up media watchdog to document Israeli crimes in Gaza
Anadolu
9:31 AM | February 25, 2024
International

A media monitoring unit will be established to document and expose Israeli crimes and violations in Gaza, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) secretary-general announced on Saturday.

The body will work to ensure accurate information on the "Palestinian crisis" is available to the international community, Hissein Brahim Taha said at the opening speech of a meeting of OIC information ministers in Istanbul.

Stressing the need for Israel's attacks on Gaza to be closely monitored by the news outlets, Taha said the content produced by the media monitoring unit will be accessible from the OIC website.

Israel is trying to hide the truth and the crimes it has committed in the region and to silence journalists, he asserted, adding that Tel Aviv is endeavoring to keep the reality of the situation hidden from the international community.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas. The ensuing Israeli war has killed more than 29,600 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Nearly 70,000 people have been injured.

Nestle sees 'consumer hesitancy' from consumers in Middle East, Asia since war on Gaza Strip

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024