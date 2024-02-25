Opp parties stage protest against rigging in elections outside Sindh Assembly

KARACHI - Opposition parties staged a protest outside the Sindh Assembly on Satur­day, alleging rigging in the general elec­tions. During the demonstration, police arrested 10 workers of Qaumi Awami Tehreek. The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected members of the Sindh Assembly, is holding today. The provincial administration has imposed section 144, prohibiting gatherings, rallies, or protests. Despite this, rival political parties, including the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamat e Is­lami (JI), and Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), violated the order and protest­ed against alleged rigging on the eve of the ceremony. To quell the protest, the police resorted to baton charges out­side the Sindh Assembly, deploying wa­ter cannons and prisoner vans. Caretak­er Governor Sindh issued directives for strict legal action against violence and unrest. At the Karachi Toll Plaza, JUI Gen­eral Secretary Arshad Mehmood Soomro and party workers were halted by the police. Soomro demanded the right for a peaceful protest and sit-in. The District East police closed Shahrah-e-Faisal on FTC, redirecting traffic towards Kaala Pull. Shahrah-e-Faisal Nursery was heav­ily guarded by a significant police pres­ence, resulting in a complete traffic jam and roadblocks. Highways were strategi­cally blocked using containers to prevent potential security threats and mishaps. The opposition parties, PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), have called off their joint protest in Karachi, organised against alleged rigging in the recently-held general elections 2024. Addressing the media gathered at the Karachi Press Club, the leaders of the opposition parties an­nounced plans to observe ‘Black Day’ across Sindh on February 27, saying that the three parties would ensure full par­ticipation. Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the peaceful resistance will be “proof of our success”, vowing to free the city from occupation mafia. He urged the party workers and protestors to return to home peacefully, while regretting the ‘police behaviour’ with them.