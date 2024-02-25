Opposition leveling allegations of rigging despite form-45 results: Khuhro

KARACHI - The provincial president of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Senator Nisar Khuhro on Saturday said that the opposition including GDA, JUI, Jamaat e Islami, and PTI were leveling allegations of rigging despite form 45 re­sults and wasting their time by staging protests.

Speaking to newsmen here at Sindh Assembly, MPA elect Senator Khuhro said the opposition parties should wait for the next general elections instead of staging sit-ins and creating difficulties for the common men. He said PPP candi­dates were declared as win­ners in the general election as per Form 45 result. The opponents are leveling al­legations of rigging, saying that if there were proofs of rigging they should present these on legal forums. He said the democratic process was about to be completed across the country and all democratic governments would complete their con­stitutional tenure.

JUI-F WORKERS HOLD PROTEST AGAINST STOPPING CARAVANS AT KARACHI’S TOLL PLAZA

Workers of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have held a protest dem­onstration at Karachi’s Toll Plaza, ahead of its planned protest outside the Sindh Assembly. JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro led the protest viewed that the party workers want to stage a protest outside the provincial assembly. The protest has disrupted traf­fic flow at the Karachi-Hy­derabad Motorway.

Soomro asserted that pro­testing was their constitu­tional right, which he said was being taken away from the party. He demanded that the Sindh police chief tell them under which law they were not being al­lowed to enter the city. The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has said its support­ers from other cities are be­ing stopped by the police at Karachi’s Toll Plaza, ahead of its planned protest out­side the Sindh Assembly today. In a statement, JUI-F spokesperson Sami Swati said, “Talks with the police administration are under way about stopping the caravans.” “Groups of people from across Sindh are reach­ing Karachi to participate in the protests. The main group will reach the Sindh Assem­bly from Awami Markaz as a rally, he added.