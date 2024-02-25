Pakistan’s Ahmed Nael wins ITF Pakistan Zainab Memorial World Jr Leg-2 title

LAHORE - Ahmad Nael Qureshi clinched the boys singles title in the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-2 to conclude an extremely emotional week for Pakistan tennis, which had started with the untimely demise of young player Zainab Ali Naqvi, at PTF -SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. Ahmad Nael played scintillating tennis to outclass China’s Shijie Chen 6-1, 6-3 to bring home the title. Former PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, currect PTF head Aisam Qureshi, Secretary Col Ziauddin Tufail (R) and others congratulated Ahmed Nael on his memorable victory. In the girl’s singles final, Kira Kalinouskaya of Belarus beat Paramee Tadkaew of Thailand 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the title.