Sunday, February 25, 2024
Pakistan’s Ahmed Nael wins ITF Pakistan Zainab Memorial World Jr Leg-2 title

Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
LAHORE   -   Ahmad Nael Qureshi clinched the boys singles title in the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memo­rial World Junior Champi­onship Leg-2 to conclude an extremely emotional week for Pakistan tennis, which had started with the untimely demise of young player Zainab Ali Naqvi, at PTF -SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. Ahmad Nael played scintillating tennis to outclass China’s Shi­jie Chen 6-1, 6-3 to bring home the title. Former PTF President Senator Sa­lim Saifullah Khan, currect PTF head Aisam Qureshi, Secretary Col Ziauddin Tufail (R) and others con­gratulated Ahmed Nael on his memorable victory. In the girl’s singles final, Kira Kalinouskaya of Belarus beat Paramee Tadkaew of Thailand 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the title.

