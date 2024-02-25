Palestinian stand

South Africa’s valiant move to lodge a case at the International Court of Justice against Israeli Zionism is laudable. It must be the worst of times that the blood of almost 25,000 people has been spilled by Israeli warmongers in the besieged territory as formidable aftermaths of the October 7 events. With unprecedented bombardment, piled-up dead bodies, enforced exodus, and starvation followed by Israeli atrocity of curbing aid, Palestine is confronting a grim humanitarian crisis. Heart-wrenching scenes of Palestinians hunting dead bodies of their beloved ones under the rubble of ransacked buildings speak volumes about Israel’s vile system of apartheid.
Sadly, it is a shameful time that no Arab or any other Muslim country dared to demonstrate such a brave attempt as South Africa did. Although the resolution may take an uncertain course of time, yet the ICJ could ask Israel for cessation of its agonies as an immediate action. In a best-case scenario, the ongoing case entails the moral and political support of other countries, particularly Pakistan and the Gulf, so the catharsis could be made feasible to a catastrophic journey spanning over 76 years.
SAIF UR REHMAN,
Lahore.