Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“Radioactive decay is the luckiest thing in the universe. We’re all on borrowed time, living in the shadow of a radioactive alpha particle.” –John D. Barrow

Past in Perspective
February 25, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

Henri Becquerel’s discovery of radioactivi­ty in 1896 marked a watershed moment in science, laying the groundwork for ground­breaking advances in physics and chemistry. While investigating the properties of phosphorescent materials, Becquerel serendipitously stumbled upon the phenomenon. He observed that urani­um salts emitted radiation capable of penetrating opaque materials, even in the absence of external stimulation. This accidental discovery challenged prevailing scientific beliefs, revolutionising our understanding of atomic structure and energy. Bec­querel’s pioneering work paved the way for further research by luminaries like Marie and Pierre Curie, ultimately leading to profound applications in med­icine, industry, and energy production.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1708786443.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024