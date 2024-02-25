Henri Becquerel’s discovery of radioactivi­ty in 1896 marked a watershed moment in science, laying the groundwork for ground­breaking advances in physics and chemistry. While investigating the properties of phosphorescent materials, Becquerel serendipitously stumbled upon the phenomenon. He observed that urani­um salts emitted radiation capable of penetrating opaque materials, even in the absence of external stimulation. This accidental discovery challenged prevailing scientific beliefs, revolutionising our understanding of atomic structure and energy. Bec­querel’s pioneering work paved the way for further research by luminaries like Marie and Pierre Curie, ultimately leading to profound applications in med­icine, industry, and energy production.