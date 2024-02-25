Sunday, February 25, 2024
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi lauds fans' fervour at Gaddafi Stadium

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi lauds fans’ fervour at Gaddafi Stadium
Azhar Khan
February 25, 2024
LAHORE   -  Lahore became the focal point for sports enthusiasts as PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi was warmly greeted upon his arrival at the Gaddafi Sta­dium by Chief Operating Offi­cer Salman Naseer. The event marked the 10th match of the HBL PSL 9 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, which saw a remarkable turn­out of fans, filling the stadium to capacity. 

The match was not just a sporting event but a gathering of notable dignitaries, includ­ing Amir Mir, the Provincial Minister for Information, Cul­ture, and Local Government; Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Na­sir, Provincial Minister; and Wahab Riaz, Advisor to CM Punjab on Sports and other notable ones. Their presence underscored the importance of cricket in fostering community spirit and sportsmanship. 

Chairman Naqvi took the opportunity to extend his best wishes to both teams, high­lighting the PSL as a platform that brings together the na­tion’s cricketing heroes and ris­ing stars. He was particularly impressed by the overwhelm­ing enthusiasm of the fans, who have consistently shown their support for the league. 

Naqvi expressed his hope that this fervor would continue to light up the remaining matches of the season, encouraging play­ers to elevate their performanc­es and entertain cricket aficio­nados to the fullest.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

