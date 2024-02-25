Sunday, February 25, 2024
PDMA issues alert for rains, snowfall in Balochistan

12:14 PM | February 25, 2024
National

The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for rain and snowfall in Balochistan from February 25 (today) to 27. 

The PDMA in its letters to all deputy commissioners of Balochistan has cautioned to take precautionary measures as the MET office has predicted heavy rains and snowfall in the province till February 27.

The tourists also have been advised to exercise caution while travelling because landsliding can block the roads.

Separately, an alert issued for KP said the upcoming spell of rain and snowfall is expected to commence from February 25th to February 27th in the province.

In the alert, the district administrations were advised to take precautionary measures due to the anticipated rains and snowfall. Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Director General of PDMA, expressed concern that landslides were expected in the upper districts of KP due to the expected snowfall and rains.

He stated, “Directives have been issued to district administrations to ensure the availability of both small and heavy machinery.” The DG PDMA also advised the public to stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings, structures, signboards, and billboards.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

