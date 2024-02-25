Sunday, February 25, 2024
Playback singer Naseem Begum remembered

Playback singer Naseem Begum remembered
February 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Renowned film playback singer, Naseem Begum was remembered on her birth an­niversary on Saturday. Born on February 24, 1936, in Am­ritsar, she was known for singing sorrowful songs in films. Naseem Begum got training in music from the classical singer, Mukhtar Begum. She started singing in 1958 and lent her voice to more than 500 movie songs. Naseem Begum had won the prestigious Ni­gar Awards for four years from 1960 to 1964. Her song “Hum Bhol Gaye Har Baat”, became very popu­lar among music lovers. She gained popularity after singing memorable duets with famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi.

