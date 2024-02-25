Police arrest 11 outlaws and drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 10 outlaws including five professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Offi­cer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara po­lice team arrested two accused namely Qadeer Abbas and Muhammad Bilal and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Albash Hadees and recovered 880 gram hashish from his possession. Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Zabi Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his posses­sion. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Imdad Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been reg­istered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the ongoing crackdown against profes­sional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police ap­prehended five professional beggars and regis­tered cases against them under the beggars act. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police of­ficials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

Also, officials of Shahzad Town police station apprehended a former jailbird drug peddler in­volved in supplying drugs to students and recov­ered a huge cache of drugs from his possession. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Po­lice has intensified crackdown against the drug peddlers involved in supplying drugs in order to eliminate this menace from the city. Following these directives, the Shahzad Town police team arrested a former jailbird accused namely Mohib Ali involved in selling drugs to students and re­covered 1,140 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities. He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation,” he added.