Portugal allocates 204m euros in support for farmers

LISBON - The Portuguese Ministry of Ag­riculture and Food announced on Friday that 204.1 million euros (221.2 million US dollars) were paid to farmers as an in­centive to adopt agri-environ­mental measures.

This amount includes sub­sidies for projects such as soil conservation, grassing of permanent crops, diverse pas­tures and efficient water use, among others, according to an official statement.

The support measures come when European farmers have intensified protests in various countries against the Common Agricultural Policy, the set of laws adopted by the European Union for the agriculture sector.

Portuguese farmers have blocked roads, demanding fair competition and working con­ditions, arguing the govern­ment has ignored their griev­ances for too long.