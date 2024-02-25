PPP 'decides' to field Yusuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman slot

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key member of the alliance who claimed winning majority in the February 8 general elections, has decided to nominate former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani as their candidate for the coveted slot of Senate Chairman, sources privy to the matter confirmed.



The PPP has informed Gilani about the decision. On the other hand, sources close to Gilani said that he was interested in the lower house of parliament.

The Bilawal-led party, however, feared that the PPP would fail to regain the seat if Gilani quits the Senate seat, the sources added.