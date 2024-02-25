Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP 'decides' to field Yusuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman slot

PPP 'decides' to field Yusuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman slot
Web Desk
8:01 PM | February 25, 2024
National

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key member of the alliance who claimed winning majority in the February 8 general elections, has decided to nominate former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani as their candidate for the coveted slot of Senate Chairman, sources privy to the matter confirmed.


The PPP has informed Gilani about the decision. On the other hand, sources close to Gilani said that he was interested in the lower house of parliament.

The Bilawal-led party, however, feared that the PPP would fail to regain the seat if Gilani quits the Senate seat, the sources added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024