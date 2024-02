Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Awais Qadir Shah was sworn in as the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, while Anthony Naveed became the deputy speaker of the provincial assembly after a majority of the lawmakers voted for them.

Shah won the post after securing 111 votes while his opponent, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Sofia Saeed, could only bag 36 votes.

Speaker Shah was administered oath by outgoing speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.