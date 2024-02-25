PPSC held at education university Vehari

MULTAN - The first Punjab Painting Skills Com­petition (PPSC) on Saturday organized by the Information and Culture De­partment Government of Punjab was held at the University of Education Vehari. The competition was held un­der the supervision of the Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Dr Syed Bilal Haider.

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah was the chief guest. Director Multan Arts Council Dr Riaz Hamdani, Principal University of Edu­cation Vehari Campus Professor Dr Sheikh Israr Ahmed, Focal Person Dep­uty Director Information Mian Naeem Asim, Assistant Director Arts Council Multan Zahid Iqbal were also present on this occasion. 40 young painters participated in the painting competi­tion. Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that painting was a mirror for any nation or society. He said that the Punjab government was utilizing all possible resources for the promotion of painting.

The painting competition aimed to encourage young artists, highlight their talent and build self-confidence in them. Director of Arts Council, Mul­tan, Dr Riaz Hamdani, while speaking, said that the Arts Council was work­ing day and night to promote the art of painting. Principal University of Education Professor Dr Sheikh Israr Ahmed while addressing said that the organization of these competitions will give opportunities to the youth of our cities to show their skills at the provincial levell.

According to the decision of the judges, the first position was won by Muhammad Zohaib Sajid, the second position by Khansa Khushi and the third position by Malaika Irum.