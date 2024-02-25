Sunday, February 25, 2024
Presidential palace has become stronghold of conspiracies: Ata Tarar
Web Desk
8:02 PM | February 25, 2024
PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that the Presidential Palace has become a "stronghold of conspiracies" these days, as President Arif Alvi has not yet called the session of the National Assembly. 

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always "tried to derail the democracy", adding that President Alvi is playing the role of a party worker. 

"President Alvi didn't do justice with his post," Tarar said in a press conference in Lahore. 

He said that Alvi was deliberately delaying the National Assembly session. Tarar also slammed PTI founder Imran Khan for writing to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against funding Pakistan.

