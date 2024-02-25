PTI committee concludes talks on govt formation in KP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committee on Sunday concluded talks on formation of government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to sources, the proposed names for the KP cabinet are being forwarded to PTI founder and the cabinet will be finalised after his approval.

Sources said that the provincial cabinet will be squeezed to 15 to 20 members which will also include advisors and assistants.

Party will prioritize the loyal members who lost elections, for the advisor and assistants’ slots, sources added.

It is important to note here that the inaugural Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly session has been summoned on February 28 at 11 am by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, according to a notification from the assembly secretariat.

It said lawmakers will be administered their oaths according to Article 65 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI-backed independent candidates had won 97 seats in general election held on February 8.

PTI founder Imran Khan had nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister and Aqibullah Khan as provincial assembly speaker.

The PTI had announced that its independent candidates would join the Sunni Ittehad Council to form governments at the Centre, in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a bid to secure reserved seats.