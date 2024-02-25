PTI issues show-cause notice to Marwat over remarks against Gohar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to party leader and recently-elected member national assembly (MNA), Sher Afzal Marwat for his comments against former party chairman Bar­rister Gohar Ali Khan in the wake of post-election political scenario.

Party’s chief organizer Omar Ayub Khan issued the notice and asked Marwat to submit an apology with­in two days, also warning that action would be taken as per party policy in case of a non-satisfactory reply. A tense situation has arisen in the party due to your statement, read the notice.

A day earlier, Marwat claimed that Barrister Gohar was “removed” as the chairman of the former ruling party over “unsatisfactory” perfor­mance. He said the party leader­ship’s approach was not commend­able during the elections. His remarks came a day after Gohar an­nounced that the party’s next nomi­nee for chairman office is Barrister Ali Zafar. It is to mention here that the party has announced internal elections to take place on March 3.

The embattled PTI will hold fresh intra-party elections on March 3. According to the schedule, nomina­tion papers for the elections could be submitted on February 23 and 24, with the scrutiny of documents scheduled for February 25 (today). Polling will take place in all provin­cial secretariats, including the cen­tral office in Islamabad.

It is to be mentioned here that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Sec­retary General Omar Ayub did not join the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) following the election. Both Gohar and Ayub will be part of the assem­bly as independent members, ac­cording to the party sources. Gohar is a candidate for the post of chair­man, while Ayub is a candidate for secretary general.

Ahead of the Feb 8 polls, the Su­preme Court had stripped the party of its symbol, ‘Bat’ , upholding the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan’s deci­sion to declare PTI’s internal polls as “unconstitutional.” As the party lost its iconic ‘Bat’ electoral symbol, the members were compelled to contest elections as independent candidates under different symbols.