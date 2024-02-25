Sunday, February 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PU organises seminar on narrative building

Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Punjab University (PU) Paki­stan Study Centre (PSC) orga­nized a seminar on ‘Narrative Building in Pakistan: Impact on Political Stability in Pakistan’ in connection with General Elections 2024 here on Satur­day. On this occasion, PSC Di­rector Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Dr Sadia Mahmood Falki from Political Science Department, Lahore College for Women Uni­versity, faculty members and students were present. In her keynote lecture, Dr Sadia Falki introduced the international trends in the development of democracies and talked about an impending risk of geopo­litical volatility worldwide. She explained the present inter­national situation in terms of politics and elections. She said that narrative building and its impact on the general elec­tion opened many avenues for discussion. Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, while acknowledging the significance of narrative building in the political land­scape, believed that narratives are often crafted by political parties, candidates, media and other stakeholders. She said that the public opinion, per­ceptions and overall narratives have a deep impact on the elec­toral outcome. It is the respon­sibility of all stakeholders to construct narratives that unite rather than divide, that inspire hope rather than fear and that pave the way for a more stable, prosperous and inclusive Paki­stan, she added.

PDMA issues alert for rains, snowfall in Balochistan

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1708839849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024