Punjab a talismanic region of culture, history: Director PAC

RAWALPINDI - Director Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Waqar Ahmad has said that Punjab is a talismanic re­gion of culture and history.

He stated this while speaking as chief guest of the prize distri­bution ceremony of First Pun­jab Painting Competition held at Government Post Graduate College Tallainwal Jhelum. Ad­dressing the participants of the competitions, Waqar Ahmad said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with attractive natural landscapes, beautiful valleys, historical heritage and fascinating cultural tradition.

Punjab, the land of five riv­ers, was rich in rich heritage, natural scenery, tourism to re­ligious places, historical places and buildings, culture, fairs, festivals, wonderful traditions, rare wildlife and flowers, he added. The Director PAC further said, “Arts Council has always promoted new talent. Pakistani youths are endowed with natu­ral talent. Encouraging young artists enhances their work. The artists trained by the Arts Coun­cil have made Pakistan famous all over the world.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dep­uty Director Muhammad Sha­koor said that the artists have captured the beautiful views of nature in colors. Artists always play a positive role in society.

Since its inception, Punjab Arts Council has played an active role in highlighting the culture and traditions of Punjab and various regions. Undoubtedly, this cultural institution has its own distinct and unique iden­tity throughout Pakistan. Doz­ens of candidates from 16 to 35 years of age participated in the competitions. Majida Bibi, Nida Arif and Affifa Naz won the first, second and third positions in the painting competitions.

At the end of the event, the chief guest also distributed checks and certificates of ap­preciation among the position holders.