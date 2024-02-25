Punjab Assembly issues schedule for CM election on Monday

Punjab Assembly has issued schedule for the election of the chief minister of the province.

The election for the chief minister’s office will be held on Monday.

According to the election schedule nomination papers can be submitted by 5:00pm today. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held till 5:10 this evening and then list of the candidates will be issued.

Muslim League-Nawaz has nominated Maryam Nawaz as its candidate for the top office of the province.

Rana Aftab Ahmed will be the candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council for Punjab’s chief minister’s office.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Maryam Nawaz after being elected as the first woman chief minister of Punjab, will announce her vision for the province.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) replaced the party veteran Mian Aslam Iqbal as its candidate for the chief minister’s office of Punjab on Saturday.

The party announced Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan as its candidate for the chief ministerial slot.

In view of potential risk of Aslam Iqbal’s arrest, the party leadership has nominated Rana Aftab Ahmad, as his replacement, PTI leadership said.



