The nomination papers of the candidates for Punjab chief minister's slot, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz and Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) Rana Aftab, were declared valid after scrutiny by the speaker.



Punjab Assembly speaker Malik Ahmed Khan did the verification of nomination papers. He said that the election for the coveted slot will be held in tomorrow's assembly session.