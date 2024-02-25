Railways DS conducts inspection of Lahore-Shorkot section

LAHORE - Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Railways Lahore, Muhammad Hanif Gul, led a meticulous inspec­tion of the Lahore-Shorkot railway section on Saturday. The exami­nation, overseen by a PR spokes­person, encompassed various aspects, including passenger facili­ties, safety protocols, and revenue generation initiatives. DS Railways emphasized the significance of adherence to safety regulations and directed station masters and staff to prioritize passenger safety during train operations. Addition­ally, the inspection focused on the maintenance of tracks, level cross­ings, and bridges to ensure opti­mal safety standards.