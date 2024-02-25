Railways DS conducts inspection of Lahore-Shorkot section

LAHORE - Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Railways Lahore, Muhammad Hanif Gul, led a meticulous inspection of the Lahore-Shorkot railway section on Saturday. The examination, overseen by a PR spokesperson, encompassed various aspects, including passenger facilities, safety protocols, and revenue generation initiatives. DS Railways emphasized the significance of adherence to safety regulations and directed station masters and staff to prioritize passenger safety during train operations. Additionally, the inspection focused on the maintenance of tracks, level crossings, and bridges to ensure optimal safety standards.