Sunday, February 25, 2024
Railways DS conducts inspection of Lahore-Shorkot section

Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Railways Lahore, Muhammad Hanif Gul, led a meticulous inspec­tion of the Lahore-Shorkot railway section on Saturday. The exami­nation, overseen by a PR spokes­person, encompassed various aspects, including passenger facili­ties, safety protocols, and revenue generation initiatives. DS Railways emphasized the significance of adherence to safety regulations and directed station masters and staff to prioritize passenger safety during train operations. Addition­ally, the inspection focused on the maintenance of tracks, level cross­ings, and bridges to ensure opti­mal safety standards.

