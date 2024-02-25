Sunday, February 25, 2024
Rain, snowfall likely in tourist sites in Pakistan till Feb 27

Rain, snowfall likely in tourist sites in Pakistan till Feb 27
Web Desk
8:09 PM | February 25, 2024
Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall are likely in Murree, Nathia Gali and other tourist destinations in Pakistan on Sunday evening/night, Monday and Tuesday (February 25-27), says the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly tendency will likely enter Balochistan on Sunday night. It will likely hold the upper parts of the country on Monday.

Under these situations, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall and isolated hailstorms are likely in Murree and tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday evening/night and the next two days.

Snowfall may interrupt traffic in Murree, Nathia Gali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on Monday evening/night and Tuesday. Tourists are advised to remain cautious during this period.

Murree’s minimum temperature will likely remain between -01-01 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

