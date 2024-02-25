Rally for Justice

Discontentment echoes throughout Balochistan as a coalition of four nationalist parties stands firm in their sit-ins, protesting the alleged rigging during the February 8 general elections. What unfolds on the streets of Balochistan is not merely a demonstration, but a strong demand for transparency in our electoral process.
For over two weeks, these sit-ins have become a constant source of dissent in different corners of Balochistan. Supporters of the alliance have turned the streets into their battleground, stationed outside the Quetta district returning officer’s office. They’ve erected camps at the roadside, disrupting the ordinary in many areas such as Loralai, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Hub. This is no mere inconvenience. It’s a statement of determination, a refusal to accept the status quo. The disruption of traffic on inter-provincial roads underscores the gravity of the issue, sending a bold message that resonates beyond Balochistan. Being responsible citizens, they have made sure that the national highways remain undisrupted so that everyday work is not affected while they demand justice.
A public meeting led by the alliance leaders was held in Pishin where the frustration of the public was evident. Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the PkMAP chairman, expressed his agitation as their proposal for a multi-party conference was ignored. With the country struggling with financial instability, Achakzai highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive round table conference. This may very well lead to collective effort, involving various stakeholders, helping the nation steer away from its current unstable state.
In the face of adversity, the demonstrators stand firm, exercising their democratic rights with a maturity that demands attention. They are maintaining a peaceful demonstration. Leaders declare a resolute rejection of the alleged rigged election results until the actual ones are revealed. This is a calculated move and the protesters are strategically demanding justice without resorting to chaotic measures.
As we move forward, the authorities must not turn a blind eye to the deep-seated concerns of the people of Balochistan. The alleged election rigging must be investigated transparently, and the demands of the citizens may be heard by engaging in a sincere dialogue with them. Balochistan’s voice demands to be heard, and the democratic rights of its people should not merely be acknowledged but respected.