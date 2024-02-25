Rally for Justice

Discontentment echoes throughout Balochistan as a coalition of four nationalist parties stands firm in their sit-ins, protesting the alleged rigging during the February 8 general elections. What un­folds on the streets of Balochistan is not merely a demonstration, but a strong demand for transparency in our electoral process.

For over two weeks, these sit-ins have become a constant source of dis­sent in different corners of Balochistan. Supporters of the alliance have turned the streets into their battleground, stationed outside the Quetta district returning officer’s office. They’ve erected camps at the roadside, disrupting the ordinary in many areas such as Loralai, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Hub. This is no mere inconvenience. It’s a statement of determination, a refusal to accept the status quo. The disruption of traf­fic on inter-provincial roads underscores the gravity of the issue, sending a bold message that resonates beyond Balochistan. Being responsible cit­izens, they have made sure that the national highways remain undisrupt­ed so that everyday work is not affected while they demand justice.

A public meeting led by the alliance leaders was held in Pishin where the frustration of the public was evident. Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the PkMAP chairman, expressed his agitation as their proposal for a multi-party conference was ignored. With the country struggling with finan­cial instability, Achakzai highlighted the urgent need for a comprehen­sive round table conference. This may very well lead to collective effort, involving various stakeholders, helping the nation steer away from its current unstable state.

In the face of adversity, the demonstrators stand firm, exercising their democratic rights with a maturity that demands attention. They are maintaining a peaceful demonstration. Leaders declare a resolute rejec­tion of the alleged rigged election results until the actual ones are re­vealed. This is a calculated move and the protesters are strategically de­manding justice without resorting to chaotic measures.

As we move forward, the authorities must not turn a blind eye to the deep-seated concerns of the people of Balochistan. The alleged election rigging must be investigated transparently, and the demands of the cit­izens may be heard by engaging in a sincere dialogue with them. Balo­chistan’s voice demands to be heard, and the democratic rights of its people should not merely be acknowledged but respected.