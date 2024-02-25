Rimsha overtakes Parkha in 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf

LAHORE - Sensational Rimsha Ijaz surged ahead of initial leader Parkha Ijaz in the la­dies’ segment of the 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship here at the par-72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. In Saturday’s round, Rim­sha showcased exceptional skill, re­cording a gross round of 73. Coupled with her first-round score of 77, Rim­sha now boasts a two-round total of 150. Trailing by five strokes, Parkha Ijaz holds second place with a score of 155, while Bushra Fatima is posi­tioned third with a score of 160. It is pertinent to mention here, Rimsha, Parkha and Bushra have the honour of earning a position on the R&A World Amateur Golf Ranking System. Young Aleesa Rashid is being followed by spirited Adina Attaullah for the net prize. Meanwhile in the in the senior amateur category, Fida Tiwana, rep­resenting Sargodha Golf Club, stood out by delivering a remarkable perfor­mance. With a gross score of 80, Tiwa­na emerged as a frontrunner, slightly edging out his closest competitors, who were closely grouped with scores of 81. These challengers included Syed Haider Hussain of Lahore Garrison, Dr Haider Mallhi of Gymkhana, and Mu­hammad Shafi of Garrison. Other no­table golfers in contention for the top honors included Tariq Abbas Qureshi of Gymkhana and Col Asif Mehdi of Garrison, both scoring a gross of 82.