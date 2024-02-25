Sunday, February 25, 2024
RMI conference elevates cardiovascular expertise

February 25, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) hosted its highly antici­pated annual cardiology con­ference on Saturday, bringing together experts in the field for a meaningful exchange of knowledge. 

The event, dedicated to ad­vancing cardiac care in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), fea­tured insightful discussions on pivotal topics such as left main disease management, the fu­ture of cardiovascular inter­ventions, emerging data from 2023, and adult congenital heart disease management, ac­cording to a press release.

Esteemed speakers, includ­ing Prof. Afsar Raza from Lon­don, UK; Dr. Naeem Tahirkhe­li from Oklahoma Heart, USA; Prof. Zubair Akram from La­hore; and Prof. Maad Ullah Khan from Rawalpindi, among others, shared their expertise, fostering engaging conversa­tions among participants.

Prof. Dr. Miqdad Ali Khan, Head of Department Cardiolo­gy at RMI and the conference’s patron, underscored the sig­nificance of such collabora­tive gatherings and said, “The knowledge exchanged dur­ing these sessions undeniably contributes to our collective growth and innovation in car­diovascular disease manage­ment.”

The conference also served as a platform to highlight RMI’s commitment to de­livering exceptional cardiac care, attract leading experts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kabul, and showcase the institute’s regional influence. With a renewed sense of col­laboration, the event con­cluded, promising to propel innovation and elevate pa­tient care standards in the region.

Throughout the conference, leading experts discussed the development, research, and testing of new interventions. The discussions were attend­ed not only by RMI senior con­sultants but also by young res­idents and students of Rehman Medical College.

