Robbers kill two brothers on road

KARACHI - Two brothers were killed in firing of armed robbers over resistance during robbery in the metropolis, police said. According to details, robbers shot injured two brothers over resistance during mobile snatching incident at Orangi Town Banaras Flyover on Friday night. Elder brother Abdul Mohiz 28, who got married three months was killed on the spot while Abdul Hanan 18, was critically injured and shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he also succumbed to his wounds on Saturday. The deceased brothers hailed from Khairabad Manghopir and used to work at a tailor shop.

MINOR GIRL KILLED IN ROBBERS’ FIRING, DACOIT TORTURED TO DEATH BY CITIZENS

A minor girl was killed in firing of robbers over resistance during robbery. Another robber fleeing after injuring a man was held and tortured to death by enraged citizens. According to details, the first incident took place in Ko­rangi No IV of Karachi where armed robbers riding a motorcycle attempted to loot a youth as soon as he reached the doorsteps of his residence along with his new bike. Over resistance, the robbers opened straight which hit in neck of minor girl present on other side of the main gate of the house re­sulting in her instant death. The robbers managed to escape. Another rob­ber who critically injured a citizen over resistance during robbery in Korangi Town was held during attempt to flee and brutally tortured by enraged mob killing him on the spot.